Wagoner land swap expected to benefit city, county and school district

It’s taken about five years, but officials from Wagoner County, the city of Wagoner and the Wagoner Public Schools district came to terms on a land swap that is expected to generate improvements for years to come.

A group of roughly eight officials, from all three entities, were present at the Wagoner County Abstract Co. for the official sign-off on Aug. 25.

In the new deal, Wagoner County is taking ownership of all the school property north of the Wagoner County Courthouse. It’s about a block spanning from Casaver and Lee Avenues. The school property includes the now-closed, Central Intermediate School, former administration building and a parking lot across the street from Central, at First Street and Casaver.

County commissioners are now free to do whatever they would like with those properties, Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones said.

The city, on the other hand, is now titled to a parking lot on the south side of Cherokee Street, where the old county courthouse used to be, along with the sheriff’s annex on Lee Avenue. They also get the old transportation barn on Main Street, and the parking lot directly south of the Wagoner City Public Library.

Jones is envisioning big things to come for those properties.