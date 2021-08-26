 Skip to main content
Wagoner land swamp expected to benefit city, county and school district
land swap signing

A group of roughly eight officials, from all three entities, were present at the Wagoner County Abstract Co. for the official sign-off on Aug. 25.

 Justin Ayer

It’s taken about five years, but officials from Wagoner County, the city of Wagoner and the Wagoner Public Schools district came to terms on a land swap that is expected to generate improvements for years to come.

In the new deal, Wagoner County is taking ownership of all the school property north of the Wagoner County Courthouse. It’s about a block spanning from Casaver and Lee Avenues. The school property includes the now-closed, Central Intermediate School, former administration building and a parking lot across the street from Central, at First Street and Casaver.

County commissioners are now free to do whatever they would like with those properties, Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones said.

The city, on the other hand, is now titled to a parking lot on the south side of Cherokee Street, where the old county courthouse used to be, along with the sheriff’s annex on Lee Avenue. They also get the old transportation barn on Main Street, and the parking lot directly south of the Wagoner City Public Library.

Jones is envisioning big things to come for those properties.

“At some point in time, we’re going to build a new city hall, a new police station and a new emergency services facility,” he said. “This allows us to take that next step on this long project."

Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris has been pushing for this land swap since the very beginning. The school district has always been in a unique predicament with some of the properties near Maple Park, including the football stadium, softball and baseball fields, track and indoor locker room facilities. They never owned it. They were always under a giant lease to the city.

Although the school district didn’t outright own the land, Harris said the school district still made improvements to those properties.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to own that land,” Harris said. “Not a whole lot of people would be interested in purchasing it anyway.”

After the land swap agreement, Harris walked away knowing the school district owns the land their school properties sit on so they can continue making improvements. No more leases to worry about.

He’s also happy that students don’t need to be around the Wagoner County jail and courthouse anymore.

Mayor Jones even hinted at the possibility of the school district signing off on new softball locker rooms, and an additional parking lot at William R Teague Elementary School nearby.  

It’s been a five year stepping process,” Jones said. “Everybody benefits out of this. It’s a beautiful thing.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

