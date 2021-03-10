Wagoner Lady Bulldogs Soccer looks to settle unfinished business after last season cut short

After starting out on an impressive 5-0 run last season, the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs soccer team felt unstoppable in what was a sure shot at playoffs and possibly state championship gold.
But that was before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted in March 2020 to cancel OSSAA-sponsored activities for the remainder of the academic year, including soccer.
Head Coach Brandon Carr, who is in his thirteenth season as head coach, said the team last year was devastated about being unable to return to the pitch and are more than ready to go this season.
“It was pretty rough because the girls were really getting going. They were 5-0 and really starting to gel and then all sudden our season was over,” he said. “When we got shut down last year, there was always hope that we could still finish out, but we never did. So they feel like they have unfinished business from last year and they’re ready to go.”
Experienced players returning to the pitch this season are seniors Anna Holmes, Piper Valenzuela, Abby Riggs, Reece Clark and Bethanee Smith, as well as juniors Jillian Strange, Harley Louviere and Kylea Skeen. Also returning are sophomores Daisy Diaz, Bethanny Moore, Kiah Bobo, Addison Newton and Alyssa Langston.
Carr adds four new freshmen to the roster this season with Madisen Chumley, Lanie Brown, Lynzi Romine and Haylee Cox.
“We’ve got a good group of freshmen coming in and our main thing is trying to figure out where we’re going to plug them in to fit around these returning starters and returning bench players,” said Carr. “I don’t think there will be much of a change, it’s just trying to put them where they’re going to help us the best.”
Even with new faces, Carr expects the team chemistry to be on par with last year’s team.
“I think overall in just the small amount of time we’ve had these girls together this semester, this is a real tight knit group. The last time we had a group close like this, we made it to the semi-finals. I think we have one of the better locker rooms we’ve had in a while. I mean chemistry wise, it seems like everybody’s getting along and that and that can take you a long ways.”
Much like how team chemistry is important, Carr said he is also grateful to have a long relationship with his coaching assistants.
“My Assistant Ray Bell and I have been together over 10 years. I also have an assistant that’s also kind of maintenance and his name is Sammy Gaylen and he’s been around about six years. They’re great guys and are just as ready to go as the team.”
Carr’s biggest concern for the season is keeping the team healthy and injury free while playing in a tough district.
“Our district matches are really, really tough,” he said. “We’ve got Fort Gibson, which is always it’s always a tough game for us, and we have Metro Christian and Hilldale. Those are our top three district matches. Our district is extremely difficult, but if you can make it through those challenges, you’re going to be ready for the playoffs.”
While tough challenges are ahead, Carr said his team is excited to play and work towards settling its unfinished business from last season.
“They’re excited to be able to have a season again. Our main focus is staying together as a team and playing for each other to reach our ultimate goal. Our end goal is to make it to that championship game and we’ve been so close. With the talent level of this particular team, it’s exciting to think how far we can go.”
The team’s record is currently 1-1 as of press time on March 8 and is set to host a home tournament on March 11-12.