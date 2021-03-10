Wagoner Lady Bulldogs Soccer looks to settle unfinished business after last season cut short

“We’ve got a good group of freshmen coming in and our main thing is trying to figure out where we’re going to plug them in to fit around these returning starters and returning bench players,” said Carr. “I don’t think there will be much of a change, it’s just trying to put them where they’re going to help us the best.”

Even with new faces, Carr expects the team chemistry to be on par with last year’s team.

“I think overall in just the small amount of time we’ve had these girls together this semester, this is a real tight knit group. The last time we had a group close like this, we made it to the semi-finals. I think we have one of the better locker rooms we’ve had in a while. I mean chemistry wise, it seems like everybody’s getting along and that and that can take you a long ways.”

Much like how team chemistry is important, Carr said he is also grateful to have a long relationship with his coaching assistants.

“My Assistant Ray Bell and I have been together over 10 years. I also have an assistant that’s also kind of maintenance and his name is Sammy Gaylen and he’s been around about six years. They’re great guys and are just as ready to go as the team.”