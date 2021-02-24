Wagoner Junior Livestock Show to feature over 50 exhibitors on Feb. 25, 27th

Over 50 exhibitors will take to the show arena on Thursday, Feb. 25 and again Saturday, Feb. 27 for the annual Wagoner Junior Livestock Show at the Wagoner Show Barn in Maple Park.
The Wagoner Ag Booster Association hosts the show each year, allowing members of Wagoner FFA and Wagoner Clever Clovers 4-H to exhibit their prize projects while competing for grand champion.
Activity begins Thursday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. All species will show the same night including goats, sheep, pigs, heifers and steers. Ryan Rash will serve as judge.
On Saturday, Feb. 27 a BBQ dinner will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. with Terry Hornbuckle, Donald Cantrell and Jimmy Cagle cooking takeout style dinners of pulled pork, bologna and links.
Plates are $6 each and seating for dinner will be limited to encourage social distancing.
The Premium Sale Show will follow the dinner at 7 p.m. and allow all exhibitors to participate regardless of individual placing, according to WABA Secretary Misty Murray.
“From our standpoint of the Booster Association, we feel like all of our exhibitors deserve a chance to get in the ring so that we can ensure that they can continue on next year. Sometimes this is the only way that they can get some of their funding back for feed or animals and things like that,” said Murray.
In 2020 the show brought in approximately $70,000 for exhibitors through premium auction bids and generous add-ons.
Attendees will be encouraged to take COVID-19 precautions for the duration of the event, including practicing social distancing and wearing masks while inside the show barn.
Exhibitors participating in the WJLS include Lexi Applegate, Kylan Barton, Preston Bunch, Rhett Butler, Ryanne Butler, Jocee Burke, Isaac Ervin, Korbyn Foster, Randi Fulton, Kolby Gardenhire, Emma Griffin, Haden Hubbard, Tug Kennedy and Laney Lee.
Also exhibiting are Max Herndon, Cole Long, Emma Mangrum, Blakely McDuffie, Lexi Mullins, Aiden Rexwinkle, Kylee Richardson, Addison Shipman, Ryan Shipman, Emiline Stamps, Taya Stanley, Tripp Stanley, Brandt Steinheil and Ethan Steinheil.
Additional exhibitors include Bryce Kindell, Harley Vincent, Tennleigh Campbell, Makiah Shirley, Krissy Lane, Shea Hornbuckle, Mason Karnes, Maci Dorr, Kaleb Dorr, Abby Nichols, Aubrie Rexwinkle, Maggie Brumnett Clay Burke, Braden Massey, Addison Kennedy, Philly Hall, Aidan Murray, Chloe Murray and Rialey Wyatt.
Senior WJLS exhibitors this year include Kaci Murray, McKenna Blair, Reagan Fulk and Shyann Hammons.