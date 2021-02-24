Wagoner Junior Livestock Show to feature over 50 exhibitors on Feb. 25, 27th

Over 50 exhibitors will take to the show arena on Thursday, Feb. 25 and again Saturday, Feb. 27 for the annual Wagoner Junior Livestock Show at the Wagoner Show Barn in Maple Park.

The Wagoner Ag Booster Association hosts the show each year, allowing members of Wagoner FFA and Wagoner Clever Clovers 4-H to exhibit their prize projects while competing for grand champion.

Activity begins Thursday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. All species will show the same night including goats, sheep, pigs, heifers and steers. Ryan Rash will serve as judge.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 a BBQ dinner will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. with Terry Hornbuckle, Donald Cantrell and Jimmy Cagle cooking takeout style dinners of pulled pork, bologna and links.

Plates are $6 each and seating for dinner will be limited to encourage social distancing.

The Premium Sale Show will follow the dinner at 7 p.m. and allow all exhibitors to participate regardless of individual placing, according to WABA Secretary Misty Murray.