Wagoner Junior Livestock Show rescheduled to Feb. 25, 27th at Wagoner Show Barn

The Wagoner Ag Booster Association has rescheduled its annual Wagoner Junior Livestock Show to Thursday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Wagoner Show Barn in Maple Park.

"Please understand that postponement due to weather ensures the safety of our exhibitors, their families as well as our buyers and was not taken lightly,” said the association via Facebook.

The event allows members of Wagoner FFA and Wagoner Clever Clovers 4-H to participate in exhibiting their prize projects while competing for grand champion in several categories.

Activity begins Thursday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. All species will show the same night including goats, sheep, pigs, heifers and steers. Ryan Rash will serve as judge.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 a BBQ dinner will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. with Terry Hornbuckle, Donald Cantrell and Jimmy Cagle cooking takeout style dinners of pulled pork, bologna and links. Plates are $6 each and seating for dinner will be limited to encourage social distancing.

The Premium Sale Show will follow the dinner at 7 p.m. and allow all exhibitors to participate regardless of individual placing, according to WABA Secretary Misty Murray.