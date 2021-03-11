Wagoner Junior Livestock Show crowns winners, sets Premium Sale record with $100,000

Livestock was shown and winners were crowned at this year’s Wagoner Junior Livestock Show, which was held Thursday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Wagoner Show Barn in Maple Park.
The Wagoner Ag Booster Association hosts the show each year, with this year’s show featuring over 50 exhibitors from Wagoner FFA and Wagoner Clever Clovers 4-H showcasing their goat, lamb, swine and cattle projects for Judge Ryan Rash.
“The show was outstanding this year,” said Misty Murray, WABA secretary. “The judge we had is one of the top livestock judges in the county. Ryan Rash is nationally recognized and highly sought after for livestock judging events. Our kids were extremely excited to show their projects in front of him.”
In addition to individual competition, the show also hosted a Premium Sale for all exhibitors that set a new sale record for the show’s history.
“We raised over $100,000, which will go directly to our exhibitors. This is a new record,” said Murray. “Our turnout was exceptional. We cannot thank our businesses and individual contributors enough. We were extremely worried about how the sale would go this year for our kids, but our contributors truly stepped up to support these kids and their future!”
The WJLS is unique in that every exhibitor is allowed to participate in the Premium Sale, regardless of individual placing.
“Every exhibitor is affected, as they all go through our sale. From our standpoint of the Booster Association, we feel like all of our exhibitors deserve a chance to get in the ring so that we can ensure that they can continue on next year. Sometimes this is the only way that they can get some of their funding back for feed or animals and things like that,” said Murray.
The show also hosted a BBQ dinner before the Premium Sale, which took in an additional $7,000.
Reflecting on this year’s show, WABA said it is thankful for all exhibitors and their parents for another outstanding year.
“Thank you to our exhibitors for representing our organization so well! Your hard work and dedication not only shows in the ring, but outside of the ring as well. Thank you to our parents who stepped in to help organize and keep things running. You guys are amazing,” said Murray.
The following results have been posted for this year’s show. The Wagoner County American-Tribune would like to thank the Wagoner Ag Booster Association and Traci Baker Photography for providing exceptional photography coverage.
GoatsJunior Showmanship – Emma Mangrum, Wagoner 4-H
Senior Showmanship – Kaci Murray, Wagoner FFA
Overall Showmanship – Kaci Murray, Wagoner 4-H
Breeding Doe
Class 1 – Kaci Murray, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Blakely McDuffie, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd; JoCee Burke; Wagoner 4-H, 3rd; Kylee Richardson, Wagoner 4-H, 4th; Ryanne Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 5th; Preston Bunch, Wagoner 4-H, 6th and Lexi Mullins, Wagoner 4-H, 7th.
Class 2 – Kaci Murray, Wagoner FFA, 1st and 2nd reserve grand champion; Aidan Murray, Wagoner FFA, 3rd and Kolby Gardenhire, Wagoner 4-H, 4th.
Class 3 – Emma Mangrum, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and grand champion and 2nd; Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd; Blakely McDuffie, Wagoner 4-H, 4th; Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 5th.
Market Wether
Class 1 – Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Lexie Applegate, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd; Aiden Murray, Wagoner FFA, 3rd; Rialey Wyatt, Wagoner FFA, 4th and Emma Griffin, Wagoner 4-H, 5th.
Class 2 – Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve grand champion; Shyann Hammons, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Kolby Gardenhire, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 3 – Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 4 – Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st and grand champion.
LambsJunior Showmanship – Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H
Senior Showmanship – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA
Overall Showmanship – Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H
Southdown
Emiline Stamps, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Speck
Taya Stanley, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Shrop
Class 1—Taya Stanley, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion.
Class 2 – Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and grand champion and McKenna Blair, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Tripp Stanley, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Abby Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Chloe Murray, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 2 – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and reserve grand champion; Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Randi Fulton, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 3 – Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner FFA, 1st.
Natural
Randi Fulton, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Emiline Stamps, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Cross
Class 1 – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Chloe Murray, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Tripp Stanley, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 2 – Randi Fulton, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Abby Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Emiline Stamps, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 3 – Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and Abby Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
SwineJunior Showmanship – Ethan Steinheil, Wagoner 4-H
Intermediate Showmanship – Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H
Senior Showmanship – Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA
Overall Showmanship – Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA
Berk
Class 1 – Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Brandt Steinheil, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Bryce Kindell, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 2 – Maci Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and Kaleb Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion
Chester
Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and grand champion
Duroc
Class 1 – Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion; Ethan Steinheil, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Cole Long, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 2 – Kaleb Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Hayden Hubbard, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Harley Vincent, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion; Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd; Korbyn Foster, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd and Tennleigh Campbell, Wagoner FFA, 4th.
Class 2 – Kaleb Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Macie Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Hayden Hubbard, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Hereford
Ryan Shipman, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and 2nd and reserve breed champion; Addison Shipman, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Spot
Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion; Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Krissy Lane, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
York
Maci Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Cross
Class 1 – Hayden Hubbard, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and reserve grand champion; Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 2 – Krissy Lane, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Laney Lee, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd; Mason Karnes, Wagoner FFA, 3rd and Bryce Kindell, Wagoner FFA, 4th.
CattleJunior Showmanship – Addison Kennedy, Wagoner FFA
Senior Showmanship – McKenna Blair, Wagoner FFA
Overall Showmanship – Addison Kennedy, Wagoner FFA
HEIFERS
Angus
Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Limousin
McKenna Blair, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Maine Anjou
Braden Massey, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Maintainer
Braden Massey, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Shorthorn Plus
Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Simmental
Tug Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and reserve grand champion and Addison Kennedy, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Commercial
Addison Kennedy, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and grand champion.
STEER
Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and grand champion.