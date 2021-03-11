Wagoner Junior Livestock Show crowns winners, sets Premium Sale record with $100,000

“Every exhibitor is affected, as they all go through our sale. From our standpoint of the Booster Association, we feel like all of our exhibitors deserve a chance to get in the ring so that we can ensure that they can continue on next year. Sometimes this is the only way that they can get some of their funding back for feed or animals and things like that,” said Murray.

The show also hosted a BBQ dinner before the Premium Sale, which took in an additional $7,000.

Reflecting on this year’s show, WABA said it is thankful for all exhibitors and their parents for another outstanding year.

“Thank you to our exhibitors for representing our organization so well! Your hard work and dedication not only shows in the ring, but outside of the ring as well. Thank you to our parents who stepped in to help organize and keep things running. You guys are amazing,” said Murray.

The following results have been posted for this year’s show. The Wagoner County American-Tribune would like to thank the Wagoner Ag Booster Association and Traci Baker Photography for providing exceptional photography coverage.

GoatsJunior Showmanship – Emma Mangrum, Wagoner 4-H