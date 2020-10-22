 Skip to main content
Wagoner homecoming festivities are postponed, will be rescheduled

Wagoner Homecoming

Wagoner High School homecoming festivities planned for Friday, Oct. 24 have been postponed. This includes the morning pep rally, afternoon parade and evening coronation ceremony.

Superintendent Randy Harris said the move comes as a number of homecoming participants have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 and must home quarantine for 14 days.

The Bulldogs’ football game with Oologah will still be played. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Despite the parade cancellation, Harris said Friday will still be an early release day for students at 2:30 p.m. because of the late notice.

The homecoming pep rally and coronation ceremony will be held at a date to be announced.

“Due to the fact we only have one more home football game before the playoffs, we will look at moving homecoming into the winter sports season,” Harris noted.

