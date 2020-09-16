Wagoner holiday light project continues to grow

Christmas may be a few months away, but Wagoner city officials are already gearing up to make the holiday even bigger and brighter with new festive lights.

Kenneth Peters oversees the holiday lighting project. He said 17 new displays have been purchased this year through private donations to add to the 60 displays already being used.

Businesses or individuals who would like to add to the collection should order them through the city by Sept. 30 in order to guarantee delivery for this Christmas season. Christmas Done Bright is the company that is used for ordering.

Peters said the displays cost anywhere from $400 to $2,000, depending on size. The city will provide a light timer and the cord to plug the display in.

“The city will put them out, store them and make repairs to them if ever needed,” he said. “These displays use LED lights so they use very little electricity. They also require very little maintenance.”

Peters said local businesses are buying in to the holiday light program as they see value for what it will bring to their doorstep.