Wagoner holiday light project continues to grow

Wagoner holiday light project continues to grow

Holiday Lights

A view from inside the main Christmas tree display that will stand near Wagoner’s Main Street and be part of the upcoming holiday light show.

 JOHN FERGUSON photo,

AMERICAN-

TRIBUNE

Christmas may be a few months away, but Wagoner city officials are already gearing up to make the holiday even bigger and brighter with new festive lights.

Kenneth Peters oversees the holiday lighting project. He said 17 new displays have been purchased this year through private donations to add to the 60 displays already being used.

Businesses or individuals who would like to add to the collection should order them through the city by Sept. 30 in order to guarantee delivery for this Christmas season. Christmas Done Bright is the company that is used for ordering.

Peters said the displays cost anywhere from $400 to $2,000, depending on size. The city will provide a light timer and the cord to plug the display in.

“The city will put them out, store them and make repairs to them if ever needed,” he said. “These displays use LED lights so they use very little electricity. They also require very little maintenance.”

Peters said local businesses are buying in to the holiday light program as they see value for what it will bring to their doorstep.

“If people come to Wagoner to look at the Christmas decorations, maybe they will buy something at one of our stores,” he noted. “They will go to Broken Arrow to see Christmas lights, so why not here? This might be the best year yet, and we’ll have some holiday events on Main Street.”

A huge light display featuring animated fixtures will be placed on South Main in the BOB location. An addition to the lights set to music will be “Grandy the Snowman” and some singing Christmas light bulbs.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a holiday light display, contact Rhonda Hash at 918-485-4586.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

