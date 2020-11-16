 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner History Center featured on Good Day Tulsa

Wagoner History Center featured on Good Day Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}
KTUL Visit

KTUL television personality Keith Taylor (left) is pictured along with Jim Halsey (seated), Sherry Hinds, Minisa Crumbo Halsey, Carol Jones, Mayor A.J. Jones and Dell Davis at the Wagoner History Center after filming a segment for Good Day Tulsa on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

 DELL DAVIS, PROVIDED

Downtown Wagoner was in the television spotlight Friday, Nov. 13 when KTUL-Channel 8 personality Keith Taylor featured the Wagoner History Center on his Good Day Tulsa program.

Taylor interviewed country music legend Jim Halsey about Roy Clark as Sunday, Nov. 15 marked the second anniversary of Clark’s death.

“Keith’s main focus was the impact of Roy nationally and that Wagoner hosts the Legends of Country Music exhibit,” noted Dell Davis, City of Wagoner special events coordinator.

“He was also very impressed with the Wagoner Early History exhibit and is interested in doing a follow-up story soon,” she added.

Taylor, a history buff, toured the entire renovated building and admired the architecture elements to the facility.

The Wagoner History Center at 122 S Main is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News