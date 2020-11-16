Wagoner History Center featured on Good Day Tulsa

Downtown Wagoner was in the television spotlight Friday, Nov. 13 when KTUL-Channel 8 personality Keith Taylor featured the Wagoner History Center on his Good Day Tulsa program.

Taylor interviewed country music legend Jim Halsey about Roy Clark as Sunday, Nov. 15 marked the second anniversary of Clark’s death.

“Keith’s main focus was the impact of Roy nationally and that Wagoner hosts the Legends of Country Music exhibit,” noted Dell Davis, City of Wagoner special events coordinator.

“He was also very impressed with the Wagoner Early History exhibit and is interested in doing a follow-up story soon,” she added.

Taylor, a history buff, toured the entire renovated building and admired the architecture elements to the facility.

The Wagoner History Center at 122 S Main is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

