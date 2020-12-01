Wagoner High wins academic bowl Regional crown

Some of Wagoner High School’s brightest students shined under extreme pressure when they competed in the 4A Regional Academic Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Bulldogs were named Regional Champions after defeating Bristow in the finals.
Seven teams took part in the competition which saw Cascia Hall and Cushing finish in third and fourth place respectively.
Wagoner drew a bye in the first round as the top seed before defeating Cascia Hall to advance to the finals. WHS Academic Team Coach John David French said Cascia, who has won seven state titles in the last 10 years, was competing without their best player.
The local academic team boasts a 19-3 record and is 4-0 in OSSAA play, winning both district and regional titles. Comprising the group are seniors Gabe Padilla, Avery Hodges, Carter Wisdom and Zach Mayes, along with juniors Shelby Russell and Patricia Dimic.
Russell serves as team captain and is the leading scorer this season.
“Shelby works really hard and scored a ton of points (at Regionals),” French said. “The others, when you get on a winning trend, they go with it. After today, what do we need to do to get ready for Area? Winning begets winning.”
French noted that things can get really intense in the middle of a competitive match and there is no way to really study the topics.
“They can literally throw anything at you. You just go in and answer questions,” he explained. “For example, they asked about the BET Awards, famous dates in history and a geography great like what country has the most rivers or lakes. We got eight out of 10 of those.
“From literature, math and pop culture to history and sports, there’s a lot of stuff you learn in school and a lot you just have to know. I‘ve got really good kids this year.”
Others competing during the course of the year include junior varsity members Raven Bruce, Hank Hardin, Gabe Holdcroft, Whitnie Owens (captain) Haley Albin, Mechelle Vermillion and Anthony Herndon. Their JV record stands at 13-2.
Experiencing success in academic bowl competition is nothing new for Wagoner Schools. WHS was named 4A State Academic Bowl Champion in 2016 and was a state qualifier in both 2017 and 2019. In 2018 and 2020, the Bulldogs ended their seasons at the Area Meet.
The WHS varsity academic team will play three rounds in Glenpool in December to close out the fall semester. Their match with Coweta planned before Thanksgiving was postponed.
Wagoner will host the Area Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 as the top seed.
