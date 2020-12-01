Wagoner High wins academic bowl Regional crown

Some of Wagoner High School’s brightest students shined under extreme pressure when they competed in the 4A Regional Academic Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Bulldogs were named Regional Champions after defeating Bristow in the finals.

Seven teams took part in the competition which saw Cascia Hall and Cushing finish in third and fourth place respectively.

Wagoner drew a bye in the first round as the top seed before defeating Cascia Hall to advance to the finals. WHS Academic Team Coach John David French said Cascia, who has won seven state titles in the last 10 years, was competing without their best player.

The local academic team boasts a 19-3 record and is 4-0 in OSSAA play, winning both district and regional titles. Comprising the group are seniors Gabe Padilla, Avery Hodges, Carter Wisdom and Zach Mayes, along with juniors Shelby Russell and Patricia Dimic.

Russell serves as team captain and is the leading scorer this season.

“Shelby works really hard and scored a ton of points (at Regionals),” French said. “The others, when you get on a winning trend, they go with it. After today, what do we need to do to get ready for Area? Winning begets winning.”