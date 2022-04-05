 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner High seniors earn prestigious honors

Ariel Luna

Ariel Luna

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

Three Wagoner High School seniors were recently awarded prestigious honors for their hard work and determination at the academic level.

Senior Ariel Luna is the first Lady Bulldog to be recognized, having been accepted into the President’s Leadership Council at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Students selected for the PLC Scholarship Program demonstrate leadership, diverse organizational involvement and outstanding academic performance, according to Wagoner High School.

Due to this honor, Luna will receive a four-year scholarship, immersing herself in organizational and university leadership opportunities representing UCO as a Leadership Central Ambassador. She also gets additional opportunities to study abroad.

Luna underwent a challenging application and interview process over several weeks to receive this honor. Cleary, hard work is paying off for her.

“Congratulations Ariel Luna on this distinguished honor,” school staff on the Wagoner High School Facebook page.

Easton Voyles

Easton Voyles

Next up is senior Easton Voyles. Voyles was recently selected into the President’s Leadership Class at Northeastern State University.

Like Luna, Voyles participated in a competitive application and interview process. The honor demonstrates strong academic performance and stand-out leadership skills. Just last week, Voyles received a telephone call from NSU President Dr. Steve Turner, offering him membership into PLC.

Voyles will receive a four-year scholarship and represent the university as a leadership ambassador. He will also be a part of a leadership development program while networking with campus leaders.

“Congratulations to Easton on this exceptional honor!” Wagoner High School staff said.

Rylie Spaulding

Rylie Spaulding

Last, but certainly not least, senior Rylie Spaulding was one of two students selected for the All Oklahoma Academic Team Award at Connors State College.

That specific award is given out to the top students from community colleges in Oklahoma.

“We are beyond proud of her for being selected as a high school concurrent student!”

