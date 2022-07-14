 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner High School student honored as Academic All-stater

Wagoner High School math teacher John French (left) congratulates Shelby Russell

Wagoner High School math teacher John French (left) congratulates Shelby Russell, an Academic All-Stater from Wagoner, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Oklahoma City.  

 Courtesy: OK Foundation for Excellence

Shelby Russell, a 2022 graduate of Wagoner High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools honored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence as an Academic All-Stater.

WHS math teacher John French congratulated Russell during the awards banquet, held Saturday, May 21, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.

Russell received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by Barbara D. Sturdivant.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, hail from 75 schools in 67 Oklahoma school districts.

The 2022 Academic All-State class is the 36th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.  Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,600 high school seniors from 333 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars, according to the foundation's website.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist. 

Each of this year’s All-Staters received a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. 

