OKLAHOMA CITY – Wagoner High School senior, Daisy Diaz, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah. Daisy served at the Capitol during the sixth week of session from March 13-16.

Paging gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process. They provide important services during the busy legislative session, including assisting in Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.

The group met Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. They also took a tour of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they presented and debated bills from the 2023 legislative session.

Finally, they toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated Capitol, which is also the state’s largest museum with hundreds of paintings, sculptures and other art pieces depicting Oklahoma’s history.

Diaz participates in Student Council, soccer, weightlifting, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society and National Honor Society. She has gained over 150 service hours by participating in food and book drives in her community.

After high school, she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma for Pre-Law and Criminology. She would like to go on to law school and become a defense attorney.

She is the daughter of Wagoner residents, Yadira Carrillo and Rafael Diaz.