Wagoner High School Drama to perform "Mamma Mia!" from March 11-13

The Wagoner High School Drama Department invites the public to join them for its performance of the chart-topping musical “Mamma Mia!” from March 11-13 at the Wagoner Performing Arts Center.

The show is under the direction of Twyla Stafford and will begin at 7 p.m. each night, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The play follows the story of Sophie, who has dreams of having the perfect wedding, including her father giving her away at the altar. The only problem is that she doesn’t know who her father is, as her mother Donna refuses to discuss her past as the lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos.

After finding her mother’s diary and identifying three possible suspects, Sophie decides to invite all three to her wedding and ensuing chaos unfolds. The legendary music of ABBA is used to tell the story.

Social distancing will be observed during the performance.

WHS Senior Becca Keeton has been cast as Donna and is grateful to act for audiences once again after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s planned performance.