Wagoner High’s Student Council earns prestigious awards
Wagoner High's Student Council earns prestigious awards

Wagoner High School Student Council

The students included in the photo serve Wagoner High School students and faculty, volunteer in the community, learn from respected leaders in various fields and develop leadership characteristics.

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

The Wagoner High School Student Council earned the Gold Chapter award for the second year in a row — the highest award honored by the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils.

They have also been named a National Council of Excellence from the National Student Council Organization for the past two years, according to the Wagoner Public Schools Facebook page. The OASC recognizes chapters for their commitment to service, leadership and community.

OASC membership is open to all public and private high schools in Oklahoma. Their mission statement is to offer year-round opportunities for high school students and adult advisors throughout Oklahoma to develop and apply leadership and life skills.

news@wagonercountyat.com

