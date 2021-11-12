 Skip to main content
Wagoner High’s Spaulding selected as semifinalist in competitive Coca-Cola scholarship
Wagoner High's Spaulding selected as semifinalist in competitive Coca-Cola scholarship

Spaulding

Rylie Spaulding

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program recognizes students who take pride in making a significant impact on their schools and communities. They also know how to lead and serve.

Wagoner’s Rylie Spaulding is clearly one of those people.

Spaulding, a senior at Wagoner High School, was selected as one out of 1,617 semifinalists in the 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. According to Wagoner High School, there were over 68,000 applicants to the program.

150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Spaulding will now move forward in the competition. This article will be updated.

