Wagoner High’s Spaulding awarded competitive golf scholarships

Only two students nationwide are recipients of the Phyllis G. Meekins scholarship selected by the PLPGA Women’s Professional Golf Association, and Wagoner High’s Rylie Spaulding is one of them.

Spaulding is a senior, and a standout on the Wagoner Girl’s Golf team.

The scholarship was established in 2016 and celebrates the achievements of a female high school senior who identifies herself as someone from a minority background and wants to pursue a full-time course of study while playing golf in college.

It is a $5,000 scholarship.

“Congratulations to Rylie Spaulding on your selection for this prestigious honor” Wagoner High School staff said in a recent Facebook post.

In addition, Spaulding was selected for the Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship valued at $10,000. She was awarded based on academic excellence, outstanding character and participation in the game of golf, school officials said.

Only 19 students nationwide are selected for this honor.

Spaulding has been known for her scholarship drive, having been named a semifinalist for the competitive Coca-Cola scholarship last year. Spaulding was also recently named the May 2022 Student of the Month for the Wagoner Rotary Club.