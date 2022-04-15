Wagoner High junior serves as page for Sen. Kim David

Wagoner High School junior Maci Dorr has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter.

Dorr served at the Capitol during the 10th week of session from April 11-14. Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.

The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Dorr is active in cheer, art club, yearbook, and softball. She volunteers with the Downtown Wagoner Corp. After high school, she would like to continue her education studying project management.

She is the daughter of Wagoner residents Dennis and Kim Dorr.