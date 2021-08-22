 Skip to main content
Wagoner High graduate starts 2N1 Cleaning, LLC
Wagoner High graduate starts 2N1 Cleaning, LLC

2n1 cleaning

Jacob Miller and his partner, Tyriq Beasley, of Muskogee, started 2N1 Cleaning, LLC in June 2021 and are now members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

2011 Wagoner High graduate Jacob Miller and his high school sweetheart, Christina, are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce after starting 2n1 Cleaning, LLC in June.

The Miller’s said they are “extremely excited for the future” and appreciate every opportunity that’s presented to them.

They have three kids, Payton, 11, Brayden, 11, and Kaydence, 7.

Miller and his partner, Tyriq Beasley, of Muskogee, were both involved in the welding career manufacturing towers.

“We talked to each other and wanted to create something for our families to be proud of,” Miller said.

Their services range from simple to new construction cleaning for commercial and residential buildings. The Millers said they are “striving to become the best in the best and create job opportunities for our local people.”

The Millers and Beasley started 2N1 in June 2021. They said they were optimistic at first, but after getting some clients in the first, few weeks, they got the hang of it and really started to push themselves. They believe they have grown since then and are looking forward to providing the communities of Wagoner County with wonderful service.

They can be reached at 918-441-6665 (Jacob) or 918-781-3959 (Tyriq). Their email address is Cleaning2n1@gmail.com. They also have pictures and information on Facebook @2N1Cleaning.

news@wagonercountyat.com

