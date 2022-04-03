 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner High Academic Team become State Champs

Academic Team

The Bulldogs beat Plainview 290-90 in the final round of the state championship.

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

The Wagoner High School Academic Team can officially call themselves state champions.

The Bulldogs took complete control of their final game, beating Plainview 290-90 in the 2022 4A State Championship.

The team went undefeated in the whole tournament.

The Bulldogs’ first round game was against No. 4 seed, Cascia Hall. They won 220-170. The second round was against Plainview, the No. 1 seed at the time. They won that contest, 290-170.

By the third round, Wagoner prepped for Poteau and defeated them, 230-140.

Wagoner High School social media sang their praise over the weekend, “Congratulations to the 2022 4A State Academic Team Champions!! Undefeated in the state tournament. They had an incredible day!”

