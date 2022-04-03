Wagoner High Academic Team become State Champs

The Wagoner High School Academic Team can officially call themselves state champions.

The Bulldogs took complete control of their final game, beating Plainview 290-90 in the 2022 4A State Championship.

The team went undefeated in the whole tournament.

The Bulldogs’ first round game was against No. 4 seed, Cascia Hall. They won 220-170. The second round was against Plainview, the No. 1 seed at the time. They won that contest, 290-170.

By the third round, Wagoner prepped for Poteau and defeated them, 230-140.

Wagoner High School social media sang their praise over the weekend, “Congratulations to the 2022 4A State Academic Team Champions!! Undefeated in the state tournament. They had an incredible day!”