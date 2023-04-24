The swearing in of newly elected public officials can be a long, drawn-out event. The April 17 City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority meeting went by so fast that night, it was all over in some 20 minutes.

Taking the oath was Mayor Dalton Self, City Clerk Rhonda Hash, Police Chief Bob Haley, Councilor Ward 2’s Anthony Wagoner, Ward 1’s Jimmy Butler, Ward 4’s Kevin Higginbottom and Ward 3’s Brenda Scroggins Lenard.

Hash, Haley, Wagoner and Butler were re-elected officials while the Mayor and two Councilors were new.

Each new oath taker was asked: What was their expectation on this first time to serve?

Mayor Self: “I didn’t know what to expect. It was one of the quickest (meetings). Short and sweet.

“Now, it’s time to come in and do the work. That’s been the game plan from the start.”

Councilor Lenard: “I don’t know (about expectations), but I got through it.

“It’s not as hard as I thought it would be (on the first meeting).”

Councilor Higginbottom: “I didn’t have any expectations. I got sworn in and tried to enjoy the evening with friends, family and later go out to celebrate.

“My campaign slogan was: Our Town, Our Future. And, I meant that.”

The evening’s agenda featured two other items connected to the Coal Creek Force Main project.

The council needed to address it since the team handling details about it (Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC.), needed to pick the next low bidder due to a paperwork snafu with Utility Supply Company.

The nearly $500,000 project also had a key deadline to meet. A decision was needed immediately.

However, just as the meeting was about to begin, Steve Powell, explained that Utility Supply Company had met all the necessary items at the 11th hour to continue with the project.

That meant the two Coal Creek agenda items had “No Action” taken.

The night then ended with adjournment.