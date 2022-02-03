Wagoner girls, boys basketball falls to Verdigris Tuesday

Tuesday was a tough night of basketball for the Wagoner High School basketball teams, both taking a loss to Verdigris in Rogers County.
Girls game: The Lady Cardinals of Verdigris are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A women’s hoops, so it’s safe to say they were considered a tough opponent.
The Lady Cardinals led 12-0 at the end of the first period, 23-9 by halftime, 42-23 at the end of the third, and the game concluded with a final score of 59-36.
According to Coach Randi Pawpa, “all the Lady Bulldogs got some court time and freshman Maniyah Harris scored six points, as did Elle Bryant.”
Other scorers included Brooklyn Austin with five, Jalyn Fourkiller with four, Jada Riggs and Cambri Pawpa each with three and Kara Bruce and Grace Burckhartzmeyer with two each.
Their Friday game against Hilldale has been canceled due to the winter storm.
Guys game: It was a tight game for the Wagoner Bulldogs, but ultimately they came up short against the No. 13 4A ranked Verdigris Cardinals Tuesday night, 52-45.
Wagoner Head Coach Dante Swanson said he continuously rotated players into the mix due to the games' fast-paced nature. Nine players saw game-time action, and six players scored.
Junior Corbin Marsey led all scorers with 20 points.
According to Coash Swanson, “Freshman Matson Swanson got some playing time and pulled down a couple of rebounds with his much needed height against the Cardinals' two big men. Shieldnight was strong on the boards, as well as Watson and Goodnight.”
It was a close game throughout, with the Cardinals only leading by two after the first period. By halftime, it was 25-21 Verdigris. The Bulldogs were down 35-30 at the end of the third, and the game ended 52-45.
Freshman Jashawn Davison also scored in double digits with 10. Freshman Alex Shieldnight had seven, senior Gabe Goodnight had 3, senior Jack Southern had three, and senior Fred Watson had two.
Like the Lady Bulldogs, Friday’s game at Hilldale has been cancelled due to impending weather.