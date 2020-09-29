Wagoner gears up for city-wide garage sale

It is often said that one person’s junk may be another person’s treasure. For garage sale enthusiasts, this coming weekend is one you won’t want to miss out on.

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual City-Wide Garage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4. Some 35 sales have been registered, and even more may come in at the last minute.

Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said it is up to each individual seller as to when sales are held. While some may be held on one day only, others may run the entire three days.

One thing is for sure – they will certainly draw a crowd.

“Everyone is anxious to get out and we had a lot of requests to do a fall sale,” Mallett said. “The cool thing about a city-wide garage sale is that it brings people to town and gives citizens an opportunity to clean up, get rid of things they do not want and turn their unwanted or unneeded items into someone else’s treasures.”

“Besides the garage sales, I want them to go out to eat at one of our local restaurants and shop with our many businesses,” she added.

Mallett said she received positive feedback from 2019 garage sale vendors, and she expects a good crowd to return for 2020.