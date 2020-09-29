 Skip to main content
Wagoner gears up for city-wide garage sale

Wagoner gears up for city-wide garage sale

Garage Sale

Beth Hearod of Wagoner begins sorting through many of the items she will offer this weekend during the Wagoner City-Wide Garage Sale that runs Friday through Sunday. Sale days and hours are up to each individual participant.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

It is often said that one person’s junk may be another person’s treasure. For garage sale enthusiasts, this coming weekend is one you won’t want to miss out on.

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual City-Wide Garage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4. Some 35 sales have been registered, and even more may come in at the last minute.

Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said it is up to each individual seller as to when sales are held. While some may be held on one day only, others may run the entire three days.

One thing is for sure – they will certainly draw a crowd.

“Everyone is anxious to get out and we had a lot of requests to do a fall sale,” Mallett said. “The cool thing about a city-wide garage sale is that it brings people to town and gives citizens an opportunity to clean up, get rid of things they do not want and turn their unwanted or unneeded items into someone else’s treasures.”

“Besides the garage sales, I want them to go out to eat at one of our local restaurants and shop with our many businesses,” she added.

Mallett said she received positive feedback from 2019 garage sale vendors, and she expects a good crowd to return for 2020.

“When you have 35 garage sales in a day, that’s a lot,” she said with a smile. “We anticipate more.”

Anyone who wishes to have a sale but did not register ahead of time should pick up a garage sale permit at the Chamber office, 301 S. Grant Ave., no later than 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Chamber will have a pinned post listing registered garage sales. Individuals who are not already signed up can put their address in a comment on the feed.

Registered Garage Sale Locations

Registered sales can be found at the following locations on Saturday, Oct. 3. Mallett said the start time is at the discretion of the person holding each sale.

Also, some sales will be open on Friday and/or Sunday as well.

  • 902 N. Story
  • 705 N. Main
  • 506 N. Main
  • 607 N. Smith St.
  • 206 N. Graham
  • 404 N. Parkinson
  • 102 N. Jefferson
  • 215 N. State Street
  • 602 S. Powell Ave
  • 111 N.E. Story
  • 207 N.E. 2nd St.
  • 601 N.E. 6th St.
  • 608 N.E. 7th St.
  • 900 N.E. 8th St.
  • 1104 N.E. 8th St.
  • 609 N.E. 9th St.
  • 707 N.E. 10th St.
  • 308 N.W. 7th St.
  • 233 E. Cherokee
  • 206 S. Main
  • 2001 S. Lincoln Ave.
  • 2100 S. Pierce Ave.
  • 75463 S. 300 Rd.
  • 1107 S.E. 3rd St.
  • 800 S.E. 4th St.
  • 1403 S.E. 7th St.
  • 702 S.E. 9th St.
  • 1206 S.E. 10th St.
  • 405 S.W. 4th St.
  • 1101 S.W. 19th St.
  • 1101 S.W. 21st St.
  • 706 S.W. 23rd St.
  • 1405 Ford Circle Dr.
  • 1406 Ash Ave.
  • 1504 Crestwood

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

