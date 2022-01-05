 Skip to main content
Wagoner firefighters show off Rotarians new equipment
Wagoner firefighters show off Rotarians new equipment

Firefighter day at the Rotary

Wagoner Rotary Club president Seth Yoder (center) stands with Wagoner firefighters for a demonstration about their new equipment.

 Courtesy: Gena Parsons

Wagoner Rotary Club members got the opportunity to hear firsthand about the Wagoner Fire Department’s new equipment used to better train firefighters and ultimately better protect residents in Wagoner.

For example, the weighted hose uses a laser to simulate the ‘real thing’ for firefighter training.

Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms and Deputy Chief Jimmy Cagle explained about the department’s fire extinguisher training unit. They plan to use that unit for educating businesses, such as daycares.

Their thermal imaging sensors speed up response by determining if there's someone inside a burning structure, firefighters explained.

Cagle and Grooms also spoke about firefighters’ suits, and how they are much lighter than previous suits with greater heat protection.

Rotarians got to experience using a fire extinguisher during the meeting. Even Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder put on a fire suit and used a hose to put out a pretend fire, similar to what firefighter trainees would do.

Wagoner Rotary President suits up

Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder suits up as a firefighter and participates in training exercises.

Firefighters also spoke about their new pumper tanker truck. They explained that it's easy to operate and can maintain the pressure in hoses better.

“That's especially important in fighting fires in rural areas where a hydrant isn't available,” they said.

The Wagoner Rotary Club meets on Tuesday’s at the Wagoner Civic Center.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

