Wagoner Fire Dept. hosting dinner, auction for hometown hero battling leukemia

Mike Dumond was a seasoned professional at saving people and property. Now he could use some assistance from the community.

Whether he was driving the ambulance or the fire truck, Mike Drumond is what a first responder embodies. He joined Wagoner EMS in 1984, eventually becoming the director roughly five years later. He later joined the Wagoner Fire Dept., and finally moved to the “big city” to become a firefighter at Tulsa. He recently retired from the Tulsa Fire Dept.

Dumond, in his late 50’s, has been battling leukemia for years, and unfortunately contracted COVID-19 in early 2022. COVID-19 is what put him over the edge, forcing him to go into ICU for eight weeks at a Tulsa hospital. He has since moved over to OSU Medical Center, where he is doing his best undergoing physical therapy.

Once he’s out of PT, the bills are surely going to add up. His firefighter brothers at the Wagoner and Tulsa Fire Depts. are hosting a BBQ dinner, raffle and silent auction to assist with medical expenses. It will be Saturday, April 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wagoner Fire Dept. on 807 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner.

Donations can be made to Bancfirst in Wagoner under the account name, ‘Mike Dumond Benefit Fund.’ Bancfirst can also be reached at their number (918)-485-2173.

Dumond, who currently lives in Wagoner, is married, and has a handful of older kids.

If there’s one man that knows him well, it’s probably Darrell Watkins, a driver with the Wagoner Fire Dept. He worked at EMS under Dumond and later relived him from his shift at Wagoner Fire.

“Around the fire station, he’s a jokester,” Watkins said with a big smile. “If you’re not at the station, some may think he’s shy. He definitely opens up around firefighters.”

Dumond has made decent improvements since he arrived at the hospital over two months ago. He went from ICU to rehab. He was on a feeding tube for weeks, and recently just got off of it. Due to COVID, his taste and smell are gone, so eating food has not been the most enjoyable task. Watkins, who visited with him not too long ago, said Dumond lost a lot of weight. In return, he has very little strength, which is making PT difficult.

“He was able to stand up for the first time a couple days ago. It only lasted for about 30 seconds because of the limited strength he has,” Watkins said.

Wagoner Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Cagle echoed Watkins’ remarks about their friend and brother, Dumond. He is urging everyone and anyone — if they can attend the dinner and auction, do so.

“This is brotherhood,” Cagle said. “It’s what we do. He would do it for any of us.”

Watkins added, “He doesn’t like crowds,” and jokingly said, “he’s not that great at golf.” Then Watkins said in a sincere tone, “But boy, you couldn’t find a better friend. He’s an all-around good guy that would give you the shirt off his back.”

