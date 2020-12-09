Wagoner FFA helps with holiday light project

Before Thanksgiving, members of the Wagoner FFA Chapter volunteered their time to help the City of Wagoner decorate for Christmas.

Students pulled decorations out of storage and set them up throughout town. They hope their efforts bring joy to the community.

“Decorating our town was a really good experience,” said FFA member Clay Burke. “I liked getting to help the city set up. Not only did we meet a lot of new people, it also brought a lot of our FFA members together and we got a lot of work accomplished!”

This is just one way the Wagoner FFA Chapter plans to serve its community.

