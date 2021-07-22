Wagoner Farmers Market reinvigorates downtown after massive fire in 2017

Carol Jones saw a neat opportunity to utilize “bob” and give something back to the Wagoner community. The Saturday Wagoner Farmers Market was born.

“Bob” is the acronym frequently used by Wagoner’s Economic Development team, which stands for burned out buildings. It’s the stretch of now empty space where Wagoner’s historic buildings burned to the ground on South Main Street, Sunday, June 30, 2017.

Jones is the director and manager of the Wagoner Farmers Market. Coming from a beekeeping and farming background, her curiosity spiked when she heard there was interest forming at an economic development meeting to start a Saturday farmers market.

She immediately called the economic development team and said she’d love to help get it started. Months later, it was a go – and she became the woman in charge.

“We wanted something back there to give the community something to do and to let them feel like they have a place to come and visit and congregate with people and have a good time in historic, downtown Wagoner,” Jones said.

Jones hit the ground running – and the first Saturday farmers market happened, June 17, 2021.