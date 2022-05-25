Wagoner Farmers Market changes venues, new vendors added in 2022

Rain or shine — the Wagoner Farmers Market doesn’t have a reason to cancel anymore.

Organizers decided to move out of BOB in 2022, or better known as the Burned Out Buildings lot on South Main. They always had to battle the possibility of rain, and scramble to find enough tents for vendors during inclement weather. Now they’re on 125 N. Main Street — right next to Bountiful Harvest in Wagoner.

And it had a roof!

Bountiful Harvest owners have recently described their business as a year round hotspot for showcasing homegrown and homemade local goods made in and around the Wagoner community. Bountiful Harvest opened in March 2021.

“They are a hub and we’re a farmers market,” said Wagoner Farmers Market Director Carol Jones. “It made perfect sense to be right next to them.”

Their new location allows Farmers Market organizers and attendees to be indoors and outdoors. The Wagoner Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, followed by live music Saturday evening from 7- 9 p.m.

For those folks that may need some assistance with purchases at the Wagoner Farmer’s Market, organizers implemented supplemental nutrition assistance programs, or SNAP. It’s a federal program providing nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families that are used at stores to purchase.

Just this year, Jones implemented Senior Snap. Qualified seniors, over 60 years old, can qualify for an EBT card up to $50 to be used for fresh food items at the farmers market. Native Americans over 55 years old can also qualify.

Next year, Jones said they plan on adding another financial assistance program called Duo.

If interested in applying for any of the farmers market financial programs, call Jones at 918-844-5493 or message the Wagoner Farmers Market Facebook page.

The Wagoner Farmers Market began for the first time on June 17, 2021. It’s been home to an abundance of local produce and crafts vendors, including honey, wine and jams. It has since evolved into a dynamic community event, and even won the 2021 ‘Innovations Award for Small Communities’ with the Oklahoma Municipal League.

This year they are adding some more vendors. “Backroad Vineyard,” out of Okay, Okla. has since joined the farmers market to share some of their homemade wines with the community. “Barb’s Coop” will be there selling farm-fresh eggs, antibiotic free. “Laura’s Jam & Jellies” will continue selling their immaculate and flavorful products.

“I’d love to see more people get out and see the market,” Jones said. “I’m so excited for everybody to come out and see what we have going on.”

