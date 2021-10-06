 Skip to main content
Wagoner EMS equipped with new ambulance
Wagoner EMS

It has green, blue and white strip signifying one of the newer models in the fleet.

 Justin Ayer

The Wagoner EMS department officially is equipped with a new ambulance, bringing the total fleet to five for emergency situations.

Getting a new ambulance was like “one nightmare after another,” according to Wagoner EMS Director Jim Roberts. COVID-19 slowdowns and faulty parts were a big part of the hold-up, he said.

The new ambulance is a 2022 model, with white, blue and green strip. In the back of the ambulance are two Wagoner bulldogs, signifying where the ambulance belong. Most of the ambulances on the EMS fleet have the same strip, but there is still one truck that has the original orange.

Roberts said ambulances take up a lot of wear and tear. For example, two ambulances belonging to Wagoner EMS are only two years old and already have over 100,000 miles on them.

news@wagonercountyat.com

