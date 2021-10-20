Wagoner EMS director appeals disciplinary action, city councilors rescind it in 8-0 vote

WAGONER - After a nearly two and a half hour public hearing with city councilors, the city attorney, and all emergency services supervisors, Wagoner EMS Director Jim Roberts’ disciplinary action — suspension from his duties for three days without pay — was rescinded.
Roberts, who has worked in Wagoner over 30 years, was accused of telling a former Wagoner EMS employee, now a Wagoner firefighter, that all City Administrator/Public Works Director Dwayne Elam thinks EMS does is “haul patients to the emergency room.” Roberts claimed he heard Elam say that at a meeting pertaining to distribution of COVID-19 hazard pay back on Feb. 12, 2021.
The statement was since posted to a community Facebook page by Wagoner firefighter Jarrad Edwards, a former EMS employee, nearly five months later. Roberts, in front of a packed room in City Hall on Tuesday, admitted he said it, but did not remember when.
“I’ve always taken blows from everyone. I’m never going to throw anyone under the bus,” Roberts said. “If Jerrad said I said it, then I said it.”
Elam, who has worked for the city for nearly 15 years and four as the public works director, denied ever saying such a statement.
“All city of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Work Authority Employees are just as valuable to me,” Elam said. “I’ve tried to eliminate the ‘us versus them’ mentality that has plagued employees of the WPWA and the city since I’ve arrived.”
Wagoner Human Resources Director Lori Hall said after the Facebook post was leaked on July 3, 2021, an investigation meeting was scheduled the next day — Saturday — with herself, Edwards, Elam, and Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J. Jones. Roberts was unable to attend due to a family commitment, he stated.
Edwards admitted at the Saturday meeting that Roberts told him the statement, ‘all Dwayne thinks EMS does is haul people to the E.R.’ Hall said.
Roberts was already written up in May 2020 for allowing select employees to use the EMS ‘day room’ for personal space, Hall said. According to policy, a second write up should have been automatic termination, but Hall said city officials opted to go with a three - day suspension without pay followed by signing a last chance letter, due to the amount of years Roberts has worked in Wagoner.
Roberts appealed the three – day suspension Tuesday evening.
“At the end of the day it is inappropriate for a supervisor to vent to his employees about his supervisor,” Hall said at the podium when asked by Wagoner City Attorney Ken Hicks.
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley, Fire Chief Kelly Grooms, Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Cagle, and City Clerk Rhonda Hash — who all were at the February 12 hazard pay meeting — said they did not hear or remember Elam saying, ‘all EMS done is haul people to the E.R,” Tuesday evening.
Discussion further spread about Roberts trying to get hazard pay for EMS employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elam, Grooms and other supervisors were adamant that hazard pay should not be distributed to one city department, but all city-wide departments, if that were the case.
Approaching the 2-hour mark at this point, Councilor Patrick Sampson, Ward 1, made a definitive point that Roberts did not “vent” to his employee, but rather a fire employee.
“Five months … that’s a long, dang time to post something on Facebook,” added Anthony Wagoner, Ward 2. “It’s all been blown out way too far for what it is.”
Most city councilors came to a conclusion that policies in every department need to be updated to avoid similar hearings in the future.
“We have got to work on an updated handbook, period.” said Roger Schilling, Ward 4.
But if there was one final comment that hit home with a lot of people Tuesday evening, it was probably Sampson’s — the offense did not fit the punishment.
“I’ll tell you right now, this is Jim’s fault, HR’s fault and the city administrator’s fault that everything is not done right and now we’re here at this,” Sampson said. “Once we get these things implemented and if there’s a problem, we can address it because we have everything in place.”
City councilors eventually decided to rescind Roberts’ disciplinary action — a 3-day suspension without pay — in an 8-0 vote.
Once the meeting was adjourned, Roberts stood in front of all the Wagoner City Councilors and issued a former apology. Roberts said everything he does will always be in the best interest of his EMS employees.
“Be better, Jim,” is how they responded. “Be a better leader.”