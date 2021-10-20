Wagoner EMS director appeals disciplinary action, city councilors rescind it in 8-0 vote

Discussion further spread about Roberts trying to get hazard pay for EMS employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elam, Grooms and other supervisors were adamant that hazard pay should not be distributed to one city department, but all city-wide departments, if that were the case.

Approaching the 2-hour mark at this point, Councilor Patrick Sampson, Ward 1, made a definitive point that Roberts did not “vent” to his employee, but rather a fire employee.

“Five months … that’s a long, dang time to post something on Facebook,” added Anthony Wagoner, Ward 2. “It’s all been blown out way too far for what it is.”

Most city councilors came to a conclusion that policies in every department need to be updated to avoid similar hearings in the future.

“We have got to work on an updated handbook, period.” said Roger Schilling, Ward 4.

But if there was one final comment that hit home with a lot of people Tuesday evening, it was probably Sampson’s — the offense did not fit the punishment.