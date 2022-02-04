Wagoner EMS back under investigation

Nearly 20 Wagoner EMS personnel were at the special-called meeting, and they did not get an opportunity to speak publicly. The Wagoner County American-Tribune reached out to Roberts at the end of the meeting.

“The city will not do right by us,” Roberts said. "We have tried and tried and tried. They will not listen to us.”

Roberts, and his staff, could be overheard in the meeting saying that hiring Bronson could be a conflict of interest, due to a select group of current EMS employees having worked for him unfavorably in the past.

Wagoner City Attorney Ken Hicks later admitted that Bronson was allegedly the cheapest option to do the investigation. Bronson was not at the special-called meeting.

“Let’s just put it to bed guys,” Hicks said.

City Councilor Patrick Sampson, Ward 1, agreed that hiring Bronson is a conflict of interest, if the allegations that he knew somebody in the EMS department, were true. He also didn’t like the fact that there weren’t any more investigators to choose from. He wanted to make sure all state and federal agencies were exhausted beforehand, which he claimed are free.