Wagoner EMS back under investigation
This is the third investigation for Wagoner EMS, under director Jim Roberts.

The Wagoner EMS Department is back under investigation after city councilors voted 5-2 to hire a public safety consultant to look into operations and management at a special-called meeting on Jan. 24.

Rick Bronson, a former Oklahoma health inspector and private EMS director, was ultimately recommended by Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones.

Wagoner City Councilor Josh Bogle, of Ward 3, said multiple allegations came forward accusing the Wagoner EMS Department of having “state violations, improper conduct and missing run logs and narcotics lockup and usage regularities” at the special-called meeting.

Wagoner EMS has been investigated twice before by Love Law Firm, based in Oklahoma City. Most recently, Wagoner EMS Director Jim Roberts appealed a disciplinary action against him — three days without pay — in an 8-0 vote last October.

Nearly 20 Wagoner EMS personnel were at the special-called meeting, and they did not get an opportunity to speak publicly. The Wagoner County American-Tribune reached out to Roberts at the end of the meeting.

“The city will not do right by us,” Roberts said. "We have tried and tried and tried. They will not listen to us.”

Roberts, and his staff, could be overheard in the meeting saying that hiring Bronson could be a conflict of interest, due to a select group of current EMS employees having worked for him unfavorably in the past.

Wagoner City Attorney Ken Hicks later admitted that Bronson was allegedly the cheapest option to do the investigation. Bronson was not at the special-called meeting.

“Let’s just put it to bed guys,” Hicks said.

City Councilor Patrick Sampson, Ward 1, agreed that hiring Bronson is a conflict of interest, if the allegations that he knew somebody in the EMS department, were true. He also didn’t like the fact that there weren’t any more investigators to choose from. He wanted to make sure all state and federal agencies were exhausted beforehand, which he claimed are free.

“If he (Bronson) knows someone in that department, than it’s a conflict,” Sampson said. “We’re wasting money at this point. There are issues in every department in Wagoner, but here we are six months later, talking about the same department.”

Sampson and Gayla Wright, Ward 2, were the lone councilors to vote against the investigation.

Roberts later accused Mayor Jones of violating HIPPA laws by obtaining EMS narcotics logs about a week before the special-called meeting, spanning back four years to assist with the investigation. Jones said he has every right as mayor to obtain those logs, since Wagoner is governed as a statuary aldermanic city. Roberts, however, said he has already filed multiple HIPPA violation reports with Medicare and Medicaid in Dallas, the Creek Nation Attorney General’s Office, and the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office and all of their respective health departments.

Jones wouldn’t comment about the investigation at hand, but did say the progress report should be presented to city councilors by the end of the month.

This story will be updated.

