Wagoner Elks provide youth with back-to-school items

Students who attend Brighter Futures in Wagoner have started their 2020-2021 school year off right with new backpacks and supplies, thanks to members of Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838.

The items were distributed along with some clothing items to 135 youngsters at Union Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 24. The children and masks wore masks and maintained social distance.

Elks Lodge spokesperson Betty Cox said she, along with Debbie Baugh and Ann Gendron, gathered the supplies and 15 members helped pack the backpacks.

“The Elks Lodge is so proud to be able to help with such a good program,” Cox said. “Donations and the use of the Impact Grant help us pay for the backpacks, supplies and to feed approximately 60 children once a month.”

She reminded that Wagoner Elks will be praying for the safety of the community’s children and teachers this school year.

Cox said many members donate time to read with the children to help facilitate with educational needs.