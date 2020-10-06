Wagoner Elks present grant to Wagoner Community Outreach

A recent contribution to Wagoner Community Outreach will help meet the needs of local residents in the months ahead.

Last week, members of Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838 presented the non-profit organization with a $2,000 Elks National Foundation Grant. The grant will be used to purchase food and supplies for those served by the outreach.

The mission of the Elks National Foundation is to help Elks build stronger communities. That pledge is fulfilled by investing in communities where Elks live and work.

The Elks help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today’s veterans and support the charitable work of state Elks associations. The Foundation also helps fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.

Presenting the grant to WCO representative Tom Winslow was Wagoner Elks Exalted Ruler Don Gendron, Ann Gendron, Elsie Costigan and Betty Cox.

