Wagoner Elks offer holiday cheer to others

Ninety-one individuals in the Wagoner area enjoyed a brighter Christmas in 2020 thanks to the support of Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838.

Lodge member Becky Smiles said the individuals were “adopted” from the Wagoner Area Neighbors Angel Tree.

“Although this has not been the best of years with many losing their jobs, being furloughed or staying home due to the virus, we were able to fulfil 91 angel wishes,” Smiles said. “Thanks to the caring and support from the Elks, all 91 angels had a gift to open for Christmas.

The angel tree adoption program is just one of several community service projects the Wagoner Elks take part in every year to show that “Elks Care, Elks Share” with the communities that support them.

In other Elks news, Lodge No. 2838 has donated $5,000 to the WarHawk Service Dogs program. The contribution will be used to help in the training of ‘Crew Chief’, a service dog who will be assigned soon to a veteran in the immediate area.

Efforts also continue to support veterans. In recent days member Jim Pivec delivered occupational therapy kits and Christmas bags to the veterans hospital in Muskogee. The items were distributed to inbound patients who were unable to go home for Christmas.

Another project included the construction of a temporary wheel chair ramp in Whitehorn Cove for a veteran who needs assistance gaining handicap access to his residence.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.