 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner Elks Lodge gearing up to plunge for veterans; volunteers welcome
0 Comments

Wagoner Elks Lodge gearing up to plunge for veterans; volunteers welcome

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
plunge

Wagoner Elks Lodge members line up in front of Taylor's Ferry Beach in costumes on a warm December afternoon before they plunge into cold water next month.

 Justin Ayer

Members of the Wagoner Elks Lodge #2838 are gearing up to jump into Fort Gibson Lake to raise funds for local veterans in their annual polar plunge on Jan. 1, 2022.

The plunge will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Taylor’s Ferry Beach in Wagoner, and they are still looking for volunteers to brace the cold water.

It costs $20 to participate, and all the money raised will go toward veterans, whether it is to the hospital, The Barracks veteran’s facility in Muskogee, the Coffee Bunker veteran’s facility in Tulsa, and individual veterans who could use some assistance.

“We get the money closer to the individual,” said Jim Previc, the Wagoner Elk Lodge Veteran Affairs Coordinator, and veteran himself. “We do all we can for them. Veterans will never be forgotten.”

The polar plunge will be the third annual plunge the Wagoner Elks Lodge has organized. They couldn’t do a plunge last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Wagoner Elks Lodge has benefited veterans in many ways over the years, including giving $5,000 for a service dog at the VA hospital for training. They’ve assisted veterans in buying groceries for their families at times, and even helped fund a bench at the National Cemetery. The list is endless.

Interested plungers can sign up at the Wagoner Elks Lodge at 33604 Long Bay Rd from now until the day of the plunge.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert