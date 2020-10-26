Wagoner Elks help local youth

Monday, Oct. 19 was an exciting day for members of Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838. After a lengthy stretch of social distancing, a few of them were at Brighter Futures in Wagoner to serve lunch to approximately 30 students.

“It was so fun to see and serve all of the students,” noted member Betty Cox. “The Elks Lodge is excited to be back helping support our community.”

Cox said because of Covid-19, it has been a challenge to work directly with students at both Brighter Futures and Wagoner Public Schools. Despite the obstacles, however, their regular programs to help youth continue.

Such is the case with the Elks’ annual Americanism Essay Contest. Members encourage all Wagoner youth in 5th through 8th grades to enter. The theme is “How Can Patriotism be Demonstrated” and essay deadline is Nov. 20.

Cox said there are two divisions (by grade) and cash prizes ($50, $25, $15) will be awarded to winners each division. Those entries will be sent on for state competition.

Entries will be judged on originality, development of theme (stay focused on idea and thoughts) and mechanics/neatness (proper spelling, grammar and punctuation).

The following rules apply:

Essay length is 300 words or less.