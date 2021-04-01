Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. accepting education grant applications beginning April 1

Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. will begin accepting 2021-2022 grant applications from Wagoner Public School teachers and personnel beginning April 1 through June 1.

Grants are up to $600 per awardee and can be used to assist with conducting fieldtrips, as well as purchasing instructional materials, equipment and supplies for use in the classroom.

Applicants can apply online at www.wagonerps.org/page/wagoner-education-foundation.

A committee consisting of community members with a particular interest in education will review each application and make selections. Winners will be announced in August.

Since its inception, WEFI has given over $120,000 in grant funds to Wagoner teachers and aims to match its 2020 numbers by setting aside $20,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Funds are normally raised through the organization’s annual fashion show, which invites teachers to model while a silent auction takes place. A live auction is also held for a quilt designed, crafted and donated by retired Wagoner educator Charla Vaught.