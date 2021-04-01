Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. accepting education grant applications beginning April 1

Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. will begin accepting 2021-2022 grant applications from Wagoner Public School teachers and personnel beginning April 1 through June 1.
Grants are up to $600 per awardee and can be used to assist with conducting fieldtrips, as well as purchasing instructional materials, equipment and supplies for use in the classroom.
Applicants can apply online at www.wagonerps.org/page/wagoner-education-foundation.
A committee consisting of community members with a particular interest in education will review each application and make selections. Winners will be announced in August.
Since its inception, WEFI has given over $120,000 in grant funds to Wagoner teachers and aims to match its 2020 numbers by setting aside $20,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Funds are normally raised through the organization’s annual fashion show, which invites teachers to model while a silent auction takes place. A live auction is also held for a quilt designed, crafted and donated by retired Wagoner educator Charla Vaught.
Though the organization was unable to host its fashion show fundraiser in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the generosity of donors and sponsors has allowed the organization to continue its work of supporting teachers.
Thus far the organization has raised $8,000 and is optimistic about reaching its $20,000 goal before August 2021, when grant funds are dispersed.
Vaught is currently working on an Oklahoma quilt the organization hopes to auction off later this year.
The husband of renowned local Native American artist Janet Smith has also gifted one of Smith’s works to WEFI to raise funds. The signed and numbered print “Grandmother of the North” is currently on display in the gallery at the Wagoner Arts Alliance.
WEFI continues to invite all members of the community to donate to the fundraising effort if possible. Donations can be mailed to WEFI at P.O. Box 926, Wagoner, OK 74477. The foundation is a 501c3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.
Those interested in receiving more information are encouraged to contact Janet Lane, WEFI ex-officio president, at wefinc@gmail.com.