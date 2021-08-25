Wagoner Education Foundation awards over $20,000 of grants to Wagoner teachers

The Wagoner Education Foundation has awarded $21,790 worth of teacher grants to Wagoner Public Schools.
40 teachers with the Wagoner Public Schools system were awarded the grants.
In prior years, $119,185 was awarded. In total, the Wagoner Education Foundation has awarded $140,975 to teachers.
Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc., was incorporated in the State of Oklahoma on July 26, 2010.
Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. will accept grant requests from the teachers (and other certified educational personnel) within the Wagoner Public School system, according to their website. Applications will be accepted annually between April 1 and June 1 and will be available on the WPS website.