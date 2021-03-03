Wagoner Economic Development Grant accepting applications until March 25

The Downtown Wagoner, Corp is currently accepting applications from Wagoner-area businesses for its Wagoner Economic Development Grant until March 25.
The grant is in partnership with the City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority and offers local business owners the opportunity to receive between $500 and $1,000 in grant funds.
Funds can be used for any expense necessary for the operation, management, formation or expansion of a business.
The goal of the grant is to help area businesses grow while increasing sales, which in return helps the city by increasing the amount of taxes on sales.
“When a business owner tells me that they have a need, this is what I want to let them know about,” said Samantha Call, the organization’s spokesperson. “Every business has some sort of need. Whether it’s updating your existing business structure, or if it’s marketing or if you’re wanting to get a new website. Those are all things that this grant money could be used towards because that’s going to drive people into your business.”
Applications can be found online at www.downtownwagoner.org and returned via mail to ATTN: Board Member: Samantha Call 124 S Main St, Wagoner OK 74477, in-person to Samantha Call at 208 N. Lee in Wagoner or via email at downtownwagoner@gmail.com.
Business owners who apply must submit a completed application that details how funds will be used, explain how the City of Wagoner will receive an economic return within a five-year period and demonstrate how they are personally investing an amount equal or greater to the grant amount.
“We want to see that the business is personally investing an amount that’s equal to the amount that they’re requesting. Say they want to get their windows fixed and they’re requesting $1,000. Well, we would like to see that they’re also putting in that same amount of money,” said Call.
The Downtown Wagoner, Corp board, along with a representative from the City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority, will determine grant winners.
Funds will be dispersed to grant winners approximately two weeks after being selected. For additional questions, contact Call at 918-577-1772.