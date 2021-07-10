 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner, Coweta students make spring 2021 honor roll at University of Central Oklahoma
0 Comments

Wagoner, Coweta students make spring 2021 honor roll at University of Central Oklahoma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uco

Five students, from Coweta and Wagoner, made the spring 2021 honor roll at the University of Central Oklahoma

 Tulsa World file

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Aubree A. Moesta and Kaylee Amber Moesta made President’s Honor Roll, from Coweta. Payton Cheyanne Moore made Dean’s Honor Roll, from Coweta.

Kyle Ray Curry and Tyler Austyn Wayne Garcia made Dean’s Honor Roll, from Wagoner.

For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA, according to the university.

In addition, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News