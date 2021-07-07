Wagoner, Coweta students make honor roll at OU, OSU

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards, June 30.
A total of 8,930 students were named to the spring 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,818 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Christopher Dearman, from Wagoner, made the President’s Honor Roll. Olivia Riggs, also from Wagoner, made honor roll.
Jessica Gray, Amy Gray and Renee Russell, all from Coweta, made the President’s Honor Roll. Dalton Hallum, from Coweta, made honor roll.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the spring honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during summer intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy with 12 or more letter-graded hours are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.
Oklahoma State University also awarded degrees to 4,047 students this past spring, including 2,508 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Savannah Jones, from Wagoner graduated with an honors college degree; magna cum laude majoring in Marketing and Management.
Canaan Ferguson, Paul Kroutter III and Mandy Lawson, all from Coweta graduated with honors distinction. Ferguson had cum laude honors, majoring in chemical engineering. Kroutter also had cum laude honors, majoring in mechanical engineering. Lawson had magna cum laude honors, majoring in animal science.
Degrees earned with distinction at Oklahoma State include - summa cum laude (with highest honor), magna cum laude (with great honor) and cum laude (with honor).