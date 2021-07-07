Wagoner, Coweta students make honor roll at OU, OSU

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards, June 30.

A total of 8,930 students were named to the spring 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,818 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

Christopher Dearman, from Wagoner, made the President’s Honor Roll. Olivia Riggs, also from Wagoner, made honor roll.

Jessica Gray, Amy Gray and Renee Russell, all from Coweta, made the President’s Honor Roll. Dalton Hallum, from Coweta, made honor roll.

The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the spring honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during summer intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.