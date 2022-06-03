Wagoner, Coweta chambers hosts dual ribbon cutting for Blue Sky Bank

Wagoner’s American Bank can officially call itself Blue Sky Bank, and all of Wagoner County was able to witness it at a dual ribbon cutting on June 3, 2022. The Coweta and Wagoner Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the event, and Blue Sky Bank provided the amenities, the information and history of the beloved building the bank occupies.

Market President Jake Dwyer and his team sent dozens upon dozens of invites to business leaders, city staff and everyday residents weeks prior to the event, and it was clearly a stellar turnout.

The Wagoner High School band performed the anthem, while local boy scouts raised the flag. From there, Dwyer explained the history of the American Bank building, located at the corner of downtown Wagoner and home of Big Sky Bank, and his vision going forward. From there, every bank staff member explained a little bit about themselves, their role, and what the bank can do for the community.

As Dwyer once said, “banking is a whole lot of numbers, but it’s more about people than numbers.”

Big Sky Bank, founded in Osage County in 1905, prides itself in being a community bank with six locations in Oklahoma, and one in Texas. Formerly the American Bank, Blue Sky Bank purchased the building in December 2021 and recently made the transition with their own products and services for customers. The transitions consists of some new and updated technology, including the mobile banking app, business banking app and a full suite of products and services from their treasury department.

After the outside portion of the event on a blazing hot day, Dwyer invited the group into the bank for light snacks and drinks. The attendance included, but was not limited to Blue Sky Bank board member Gentner Drummond, Sen. Kim David, Wagoner and Coweta Chamber Directors Kristen Mallett and Christy Wheeland, and all of Blue Sky Bank Wagoner staff. Numerous members of both chambers were present, including Wagoner city staff, board of education members, Wagoner County business elites and more.

Blue Sky Bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has drive-thru hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

