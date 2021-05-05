Wagoner, Coweta among nearly 200 Oklahoma school districts challenging charter school funding vote

In Friday’s filing, attorneys for the 187 school districts challenge the constitutionality of the decision and claim that the settlement would undermine the state legislature’s authority by unilaterally determining public education funding levels.

Additionally, the filing claims that the proposed settlement as approved by the state school board will make it difficult for school districts to be able to plan their budgets for the coming school year, in part because the resolution approved by the state school board does not explicitly lay out the formula to calculate how much charter schools would be due from a district’s general fund, building fund or other local revenue sources that were previously off-limits.

As per the resolution adopted by the state school board, the changes proposed by the settlement are supposed to be in effect by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

“Due to the action of the SBE, each petitioner can not budget adequately for the next fiscal year and each petitioner will suffer a loss which cannot be addressed without this court assuming jurisdiction,” they wrote. “The urgency of this controversy cannot be overstated.”