Wagoner County woman pleads not guilty to murdering, dismembering roommate

A Wagoner County woman charged with murdering and dismembering her roommate pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment hearing on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Wagoner County Courthouse.
Kore Bommeli has been charged with the first-degree murder of Talina Galloway and desecrating her corpse after authorities in Polk County, Arkansas recovered Galloway’s dismembered remains in a freezer in the woods on Jan. 14.
A witness reported suspicious activity in the rural Arkansas area on June 8 involving a truck and trailer and obtained its tag number. The tag number was relayed to authorities when the witness discovered the freezer giving off a “foul smell” and with its lid taped shut on Jan. 14. The tag would later be traced back to a vehicle registered to Galloway.
Bommeli was arrested Jan. 21 in Dane County, Wisconsin, and extradited to Oklahoma by Wagoner County authorities on Feb. 3.
“The investigation into the disappearance (of) Talina Galloway was a very tedious and exhaustive investigation,” Wagoner County Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said in a release. “Virtually every member of our investigative division worked around the clock, traveling to multiple jurisdictions across multiple states, during a global pandemic, navigating difficult investigative barriers, to solve this terrible crime.”
Bommeli’s attorney Janet Bickel-Hutson said she is already mounting a defense against the charges.
“Ms. Bommeli waived extradition and voluntarily came back to Oklahoma so we can get started on her defense,” said Bickel-Hutson. “We are very sorry for Ms. Galloway’s family and what they must be experiencing, but Ms. Bommeli is in a very serious and sober state of mind. It is a very serious state of affairs and the consequences are extremely severe. I can tell you that Ms. Bommeli does state that she is not guilty of these charges and we will be mounting a defense in that regard.”
The two women were roommates in a lake community near Wagoner County when Bommeli reported Galloway missing to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office on April 17, 2020.
Authorities immediately began investigating the disappearance and became suspicious of Bommeli early in the case “due to inconsistent statements,” according to a Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office press release. Authorities later claimed Bommeli “was proven to be deceptive in her reporting of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance” of her roommate.
Once Bommeli became a person of interest in the case, she reportedly stopped cooperating with authorities.
Around the same time, Bommeli was also arrested in Wagoner County on complaints of destruction of evidence, illegal weapons possession and embezzlement related to the use of Galloway’s credit cards and bank account. She posted a $150,000 bond relating to those charges on June 16 and a hearing had been set for March 2020.
Bickel-Hutson indicated that she would seek to combine the earlier charges with the charges presented Friday.
“The evidence for those charges is very similar to the evidence that will be provided in this case. It just doesn’t make sense to put everybody through two lengthy preliminary hearings when we can combine those cases and have one preliminary hearing,” she said.
State officials also requested Friday that Bommeli be denied bond in the case, though Bickel-Hutson indicated she would be filing a motion to set bond with the court.
“I asked for bond and there was no bond set. My client has appeared at every hearing she’s ever been asked to appear in. She’s maintained contact with her bondsmen on the previous charges and has not demonstrated a risk of flight,” she said.
Bommeli’s preliminary hearing is set for April 7 at 8 a.m. at the Wagoner County Courthouse.