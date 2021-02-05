Wagoner County woman pleads not guilty to murdering, dismembering roommate

“Ms. Bommeli waived extradition and voluntarily came back to Oklahoma so we can get started on her defense,” said Bickel-Hutson. “We are very sorry for Ms. Galloway’s family and what they must be experiencing, but Ms. Bommeli is in a very serious and sober state of mind. It is a very serious state of affairs and the consequences are extremely severe. I can tell you that Ms. Bommeli does state that she is not guilty of these charges and we will be mounting a defense in that regard.”

The two women were roommates in a lake community near Wagoner County when Bommeli reported Galloway missing to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office on April 17, 2020.

Authorities immediately began investigating the disappearance and became suspicious of Bommeli early in the case “due to inconsistent statements,” according to a Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office press release. Authorities later claimed Bommeli “was proven to be deceptive in her reporting of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance” of her roommate.

Once Bommeli became a person of interest in the case, she reportedly stopped cooperating with authorities.