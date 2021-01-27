Wagoner County woman arrested in death, dismemberment of roommate

A Wagoner County woman has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death and dismemberment of her roommate, whom she reported missing more than nine months ago.

Kore Bommeli was arrested Thursday in Dane County, Wisconsin, and is awaiting transportation back to Oklahoma to face charges in the April slaying of Talina Galloway, a Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp also filed a charge against Bommeli alleging desecration of a human corpse based on allegations that she dismembered Galloway and placed her body parts in a freezer that had been dumped in the woods in Arkansas.

Bommeli was free on bond pending the resolution of a weapons-possession case in Wagoner County at the time of her arrest.

The news release indicates that the Polk County sheriff’s deputies in Arkansas responded to a report of a foul smell on Jan. 14 and discovered the remains in a freezer.

Officials with the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Wagoner County deputies on Jan. 19 of a tentative identification of the remains as Galloway, whose death was classified as a homicide.