Wagoner County voters to cast ballots on two state questions

When casting a ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election, voters are reminded that the State Questions appear on the back of the ballot. Be sure to mark both sides of the ballot.

Here is how those questions read:

SQ NO. 805, INITIATIVE PETITION NO. 421

Ballot Title

This measure seeks to add a new Article II-A to the Oklahoma Constitution. This new Article excepts and does not apply to persons who have ever been convicted of a violent felony. It would prohibit the use of a former felony conviction to increase the statutorily allowable base range of punishment for a person subsequently convicted of a felony. Individuals who are currently incarcerated for felony sentences that were enhanced based on one or more former felony convictions, and whose sentences are greater than the maximum sentence that may currently be imposed for such felonies, may seek sentence modification in court.