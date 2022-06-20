Wagoner County Treasurer Responds to Questions About Tax Statements

Why is mailing tax statements out by Oct. 1 impossible? The opponent of Wagoner County Treasurer, Chasity Levi has stated that it is her intent to have tax statements sent out in time to comply with 68 O.S. section 2913 which states that the ad valorem taxes shall become due and payable upon Nov. 1. For this to happen, statements would need to be sent out Oct. 1. This is why that cannot happen, and it all goes back to state statute.

Each year, the County Clerk is required to deliver the County Budgets with supporting documentation including the list of tax millage rates (or levies) to the office of the State Auditor and Inspector. Before that happens, the following occurs.

The schools are required to have their budgets complete and millage rates set no later than October 1st annually in accordance with 70 O.S. Section 5-128.0, however prior to 2006, that date was September 1st. When the deadline was changed by the legislature, an extension for the delivery of tax statements and deadline for the payment of taxes did not happen, creating a conflict of dates. Documentation needed to produce the tax rolls and subsequent statements is now due on the same date that the statements should go out. Even prior to the change in deadline, the October 1st date required to make taxes due on November first was difficult to achieve.

Once submitted to the County Clerk, School Board budgets must be presented to the County Excise Board for Approval. The first meeting of the Excise Board occurs on Oct. 11 this year. Additionally, there are many school districts which cross county lines. For example, Broken Arrow, Ft. Gibson, Locust Grove and Haskell are all located in other counties, but cross into Wagoner County. The County Clerk receives the tax millage rates for those districts from those respective County Clerks once they have been approved by their County Excise Boards who likely meet the second or last week of the month.

Provided that there are no last-minute changes (as there have been the last two fiscal years due to errors by the budget preparer for the school board in two separate districts) the levies for the joint counties are received by the County Clerk some time before the end of the month of October. At that time, the county budget and supporting documentation can be taken to the office of the State Auditor in Oklahoma City to begin a fifteen-day period of protest during which time taxpayers may review all documentation for accuracy and make a challenge if desired.

Only after the period of protest expires, can the Assessor finalize the tax millage rates on the tax rolls and transmit that information to the office of the Treasurer who then produces and sends out the tax statements to the citizens. This is usually done the week after Thanksgiving. Tax payments are then due thirty days later and become delinquent after the statutory deadline of Dec. 31.

Oklahoma Statute 68 section 2915 B states that the County Treasurer shall within thirty (30) days after the tax rolls have been completed and delivered to the office of the County Treasurer by the County Assessor shall mail a statement to each taxpayer, however the Wagoner County Treasurer takes on average, three (3) days to process and mail by hand. The office currently uses an automated printing and paper folding/stuffing machine which is both faster and more efficient, with around 55,000 statements to be mailed each year.

Statements that are mailed prior to the certification and protest period carry the risk of having to reprint and re-mail statements if an error is found, causing a later date of receipt and wasted employee time, county supplies and most importantly taxpayer funds.

The Wagoner County Treasurer will process the ad valorem statements as quickly as possible and will inform taxpayers via the County Treasurer website and social media page when the tax statements are ready to be viewed and paid online.

Please contact Chasity Levi, Treasurer with any questions or concerns at 918-485-2149.