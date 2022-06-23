Wagoner County students shine at UCO in spring 2022

Six students from Coweta, Porter and Wagoner were recently named to the University of Central Oklahoma’s spring 2022 honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Madison Grace Gray, from Porter, was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Anna Joye Holmes and Chloe Mae Schilling, from Wagoner, was also named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alivia J. Huffman; Kaylee Amber Moesta; and Payton Cheyanne Moore, from Coweta, were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

For the spring 2022 semester, 1,343 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,376 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences.