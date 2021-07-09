 Skip to main content
Wagoner county students named to deans list at Pittsburg State, University of Central Arkansas
wcat

Three students from Wagoner County made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Pittsburg State University and the University of Central Arkansas

 Tulsa World FIle

Three students from Wagoner County made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Pittsburg State University and the University of Central Arkansas.

Jaden Synder, from Wagoner, achieved All A Scholastic Honors at Pittsburg State University.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester, according to the university.

To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester, officials said.

Steven Adair, from Wagoner, and Taylor Hair, of Broken Arrow made the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Central Arkansas.

UCA officials said the university had more than 1,350 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

news@wagonercountyat.com

