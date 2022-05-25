Wagoner County students complete Radiologic Technology program at ICTC

Two students from Wagoner County completed Indian Capital Technology Center’s Radiologic Technology program consisting of challenging coursework related to advanced radiographic imaging and diagnostic techniques.

Adriana Knoche, from Coweta, received a completion certificate and pin at the Rad Tech Pinning Ceremony on May 24, 2022.

Karysa Casaus, from Wagoner, also received a completion certificate and pin.

Only 10 students, in total, were honored.

Students enrolled in the ICTC Rad Tech program experience coursework with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of clinical areas utilizing radiographic imaging and diagnostic techniques.

“The Rad Tech curriculum guides the student to utilize critical thinking skills to promote quality patient care while performing radiographic procedures effectively and safely,” school staff said.

The ICTC Rad Tech program is accredited by The Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (ODCTE).