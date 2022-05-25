 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagoner County students complete Radiologic Technology program at ICTC

  • 0
ICTC

Two students from Wagoner County completed Indian Capital Technology Center’s Radiologic Technology program consisting of challenging coursework related to advanced radiographic imaging and diagnostic techniques.

Adriana Knoche, from Coweta, received a completion certificate and pin at the Rad Tech Pinning Ceremony on May 24, 2022.

Karysa Casaus, from Wagoner, also received a completion certificate and pin.

Only 10 students, in total, were honored.

Students enrolled in the ICTC Rad Tech program experience coursework with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of clinical areas utilizing radiographic imaging and diagnostic techniques.

“The Rad Tech curriculum guides the student to utilize critical thinking skills to promote quality patient care while performing radiographic procedures effectively and safely,” school staff said.

The ICTC Rad Tech program is accredited by The Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (ODCTE).

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ICTC breaks ground for Wagoner County campus

ICTC breaks ground for Wagoner County campus

Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education members, Superintendent Tony Pivec, Wagoner County and Coweta city officials broke ground Friday afternoon for the new Indian Capital Technology Center Wagoner County campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert